The Warren County Middle School family is mourning the loss of science teacher Carl Davis in a mobile home fire late Wednesday night. Six fire departments responded to the call.
Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joey Andrews told the newspaper Thursday that firefighters were called to the mobile home on Lickskillet Road south of Warrenton shortly before midnight.
He said that the mobile home was fully engulfed at the time the call was dispatched. In addition to Afton-Elberon, Warrenton Rural, Inez, Cokesbury, Gold Sand and Epsom fire departments also responded.
Andrews said the scene remains under investigation, as is the standard procedure under the circumstances. Due to the ongoing investigation, he could not officially release the victim’s name, but a number of other reports identified the victim as Davis.
Andrews said that firefighters remained at the scene for about four hours.
Warren County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Mary Young released a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mr. Carl Davis,” she said. “It was reported that he tragically passed away this morning.”
Davis, a graduate of Warren County High School, had worked at Warren County Middle School since 2016 and was active with the school’s robotics program.
“He had been a valued teacher and a great asset to our district and will be missed,” Young said. “Please keep Mr. Davis’s family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.”
