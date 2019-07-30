Norlina Police Chief Greg Hughes has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation, according to Norlina Mayor Dwight Pearce. The action took place Monday morning.
Because of the confidential nature of the personnel matter, Pearce said he was unable to comment further.
Norlina Police Commissioner Lou Stultz, speaking from town hall on Monday, said that Officer Keishawn Mayes has been named interim police chief.
The Norlina Police Department’s National Night Out event, planned in conjunction with Norlina Market Festival on Saturday, will still take place. (See related article on page 3.)
Hughes, who was appointed Norlina police chief in December 2017, is the town’s third chief in the past seven years.
The late Bobby Braxton served as chief from July 2012 to April 2015 and was followed by a former chief, Charlie Barker, who filled in only in an administrative capacity until a new chief was named. Chief Taylor Bartholomew served from June 2015 until November 2017, and Hughes was hired the following month.
