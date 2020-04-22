Warren County Memorial Library is among libraries across the county that are celebrating National Library Week, which continues through Saturday, in a different way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s theme is, Find the Library at Your Place,” and that’s exactly what Warren County Memorial Library Director Cheryl Reddish hopes that local residents will do.
“As we celebrate National Library Week 2020 and as we are grappling with the unprecedented situation brought by COVID-19, we are closed to the public, but still here for you,” she said.
Reddish encourages the public to visit the library’s website at wcmlibrary.org and its Facebook page to find virtual services, programs and books for people of all ages. Through the website, people can find e-resources made possible through the State Library of North Carolina that include books, audiobooks and films in all genres, along with reference and research materials, she recently explained.
On the website’s homepage, click or hover over the Borrow heading to find catalogues for children and adults.
Reddish encourages people to access the State Library of North Carolina’s NCLive and NCKids digital library resources.
She said that NCLive offers books, articles, videos, language learning software, homework help tools, business planning tools and other information. A library card is not needed to access e-books. A number of NCLive resources are Kindle friendly.
NCLive
To access NCLive, follow the following instructions:
- Go to nclive.org and click on Log in to Your Library.
- Choose Warren County Memorial Library from the dropdown list and click on Next.
- Enter the password, dustkite.
NCKids
NCKids provides a means to read, watch or listen to books and videos. To access the service, follow the following instructions:
- Visit nckids.overdrive.com and click on the Sign In button.
- Select Warren County Memorial Library from the dropdown list.
- Enter your library card number in the Card Number box. Anyone who does not have a library card may call the library to obtain an NCKids card number that will allow access.
- Click on the Sign In button.
NCKids indicates which resources are Kindle friendly.
Reddish said that the library currently is working to determine how it can provide NCKids cards for all students in order to help parents and teachers.
She described a number of new services that the library will offer, such as “Anytime Story Hours” on its Facebook page to allow parents to access stories for their children whenever they want. The library’s website highlights special events and activities along with “no screen” things to do to take a break from using computers or mobile devices.
Reddish reminds the public that library staff members are available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays whether they need help in finding materials or in accessing resources from the website.
She said that libraries continue to play an important role in the community, even in the midst of a virus pandemic.
“…We think of libraries strengthening communities by providing historical, educational and recreational information and resources to enhance lifelong learning,” Reddish said.
She looks forward to the time that it will be safe for Warren County Memorial Library to open to the public once again, but hopes that everyone will do what they can to stay safe in the meantime.
“We want everyone to be safe, healthy and patient,” Reddish said. “Think of Dorothy’s quote from ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘There’s no place like home,’ and keep reading.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.