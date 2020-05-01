Daily life for community residents probably feels much different now than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some things remain constant, including Warren County Veterans Services Office staff members’ commitment to their mission of providing assistance for veterans.
“We are still assisting our clients regularly, just differently,” said County Veterans Services Officer Jamytta BellHyman.
In-person meetings at the Veterans Services Office inside the Warren County Courthouse in downtown Warrenton have been suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but clients can still contact the office by phone to schedule an appointment for a phone conference.
BellHyman said that appointments will allow veterans to discuss their needs and receive information about how to provide any needed documents to the office.
In order to schedule an appointment, call the Veterans Services office at 252-257-3385 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
