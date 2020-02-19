A $40 million project to upgrade and expand the Kerr Lake Regional Water System, which supplies public water for Warren County and the cities of Henderson and Oxford, will result in an increase in the cost of water for local customers if the project moves forward.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones, in a presentation to county commissioners earlier this month, however, said that a $3 million grant and $2 million zero interest loan would help Warren County pay for its portion of the project, which he described as significant for the long-term health of the county.
Half the project cost would be for plant upgrades to address water quality. The remaining project cost would be for plant expansion.
Jones explained that Warren County, Henderson and Oxford are partners in ownership of the plant that treats and provides drinking water to the county and its customers. He said that planning for upgrades and expansion to the plant, which is over 40 years old, had been ongoing since 2016 in order to meet water quality standards and plant capacity.
The city of Henderson is the largest partner, at a 60 percent ownership share, and is responsible for operating the system. The city of Oxford and Warren County each are 20 percent stakeholders.
Expansion would double the plant’s capacity to produce and treat 10 million gallons of water a day to 20 million.
Based on water usage from the fiscal year ending June 2017, Henderson’s average daily usage was 4.1 million gallons a day, with 6.24 million gallons max day usage, compared to a 6-million-gallon daily allocation; Oxford’s average daily usage was 1.28 million gallons a day, with 2.27 million gallons max day usage, compared to a 2-million-gallon daily allocation; and Warren County’s average daily usage was .88 million gallons a day, with 1.55 million gallons max day usage at seasonal demand peak in the summertime, compared to a 2-million-gallon daily allocation.
The expansion and upgrade project would double all the partners’ water allocation and increase Warren County’s from 2 million gallons a day to 4 million, if the county chooses to participate in the project, Jones said.
The project would change the partners’ rate structure and instead of charging for water based on the amount used, Jones said the partners would pay based on their allocation, meaning Warren County would pay for 4 million gallons of water a day, whether or not it uses that amount.
“So we could have the opportunity to sell water … but for us, this is about the long-term growth and health of the county. As we see economic development take off in future years, this would allow us the capacity that we have to be able to support those things going forward,” Jones said.
He said that at issue was the county’s ability to provide water to new customers in the county.
“So oftentimes with progress, there may be a little pain, and one of the things that we know is that this project will have an impact on us with a new water rate structure,” Jones said. “If we do participate, we’re going to try to keep water rates to a minimum, and that means we’ll try to make sure that we are out actively trying to find customers to sell water (to), as well as our economic development efforts to bring customers in who can use water.”
The projected impact to Warren County water customers is a 3 to 5 percent increase in the cost per 1,000 gallons used, or 60 cents to $1 on a monthly bill, depending on consumption, Jones said.
He recommended to commissioners to continue the process, which means that the state’s Local Government Commission will review the proposed financing and its impact on customers.
County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis asked if the plant upgrade and expansion were necessary and about exactly who would be footing the bill.
Jones said that the project was needed to maintain water quality and explained that only county water customers, rather than all county taxpayers, would be affected. Water customers who will also be affected are those in the towns of Norlina and Warrenton, who are billed by those towns and may see different impacts on their water bills.
Jones said that Warren County had worked to negotiate with Henderson to keep costs down, and had requested to keep the pay structure the same. He said also that it was requested that Henderson purchase water from Warren County’s unused allocation if Henderson exceeds its capacity.
Once the LGC has reviewed the project, the county will make a final determination on whether or not to move forward.
