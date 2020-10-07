As part of the nationwide Sunrise Movement, Juniper Cumming, daughter of Carla Norwood and Gabe Cumming, founders of Working Landscapes, along with Ella Carter, a junior at UNC Chapel Hill, organized a Warren County Election Prep Day of Action on Oct. 2 at Courthouse Square.
Sunrise is a nationwide youth movement founded in 2017 to “stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.” On its website it goes on to say, “We’re building an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and wellbeing of all people.”
Ella Carter, 21, of Roanoke Rapids, is taking the academic year off to work at the Center for Energy Education in Littleton, and living with the Norwood/Cumming family in Warrenton. Carla Norwood said she was impressed with the training Sunrise Movement offers and applauds their efforts to be a force for change.
Juniper Cumming, 12, is off to a good start as an activist having founded the local chapter of Sunrise in Warrenton. And even though she won’t be able to cast a vote for another six years, she spoke with passion and purpose about the need for everyone to do so in this election.
“There are so many people who didn’t vote in the last election,” she said. “It struck me that they took the time to register but didn’t vote. Maybe they thought it didn’t matter. Sometimes I think of a scenario where no one votes at all. Democracy doesn’t work like that.”
And starting even earlier than Juniper, Gabe and Carla’s son Silas, 5, created the artwork that became a postcard mailer being sent out to Warren County residents with voter information. His impressive work has one important message: vote.
