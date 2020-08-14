As the nation continues to mourn the death of Congressman John Lewis last month of pancreatic cancer, Quanisha Collins recalls meeting the late Civil Rights leader during a congressional internship four years ago.
Collins is the daughter of Rhonda Downey-Cooper of Raleigh and Curtis Collins of Warrenton, and the granddaughter of Ronnie and Ruby Downey of Norlina.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University in political science with a minor in public relations, and is currently completing a master’s degree in pubic affairs.
Collins said that her goal throughout life has been to make a difference, but credits a trip with her stepfather, Tyron Cooper of Raleigh, with inspiring her to enter the field of public policy.
When Collins was about 12, the duo took a Black History tour of the Deep South, visiting important sites of the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia.
“I was inspired by the sacrifices my ancestors had made during the Civil Rights Movement,” Collins said.
As she grew older, the efforts of people like Lewis continued to inspire her. Collins noted Lewis’ call of reaching back to help others.
Lewis, who participated in Freedom Rides to challenge segregation at interstate bus terminals and helped to organize the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, may best be remembered, along with Hosea Williams, for leading more than 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in 1965.
When Collins had an opportunity to complete a three-month internship with a congressperson in Washington, D.C. four years ago, she may not have imagined that she would be able to meet one of her longtime heroes.
During a break, Collins and another intern were walking down a hallway of congressional offices when her friend pointed out that they were near Lewis’ office and suggested that they go in.
Collins noticed that Lewis’ chief of staff was talking with a staff assistant. Lewis was not in his office at the time, but his chief of staff invited Collins and her friend to tour the office and talked with them for two hours.
At another time, Collins attended a press conference outside the Capitol building. Lewis was there. Afterward, Collins and her friends stood in awe, never expecting to be able to see him. Lewis motioned for them to come over, and the photograph which appears above this article was taken.
Collins said that Lewis took the time to ask about her life and her service during her internship.
“You tend to look at historical figures as greater than life. He was so open,” she said. “He told me he was proud of me. You could tell that he was very humble.”
Collins went on to work for Congress in a full-time position with a focus on housing and knew that she had found her life’s passion: providing affordable housing to everyone.
Collins currently works as a government liaison with the N.C. Housing Finance Agency, which allows her to advocate at the N.C. General Assembly and in Washington, D.C. for grants to create affordable housing.
Collins will never forget the time when she met Congressman Lewis, the inspiration he provided that day and by his life’s work.
“He told a lot of people to ‘make good trouble,’ Collins said. “I still do.”
