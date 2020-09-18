Pictured are some of the scenes from the Sept. 12 and 13 Vote to the Rhythm Voter Registration Drive held in downtown Warrenton on Saturday and at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Ridgeway on Sunday.
The event was sponsored by WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM and The Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Radio Internship Program. Some 150 people took a pledge to vote in the upcoming General Election. The event included music, food and more. WARR Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Radio Intern Coleman Brothers, 16, was one of the people who encouraged participants to take the pledge to vote.
While it will be a little longer before he will be eligible to cast a ballot, Brothers considers voting an important responsibility.
“It is very important to be in on deciding who will lead our country and our communities, and that happens when people vote,” he said. “I can’t wait until I’m able to vote. But in the meantime, I can help now by working with projects like the Vote to the Rhythm.”
