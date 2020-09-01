Following a six-hour search on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the body of Violet Israel, 60, of 452 Bloomsbury Rd., Manson was found at 2:40 p.m.
Emergency medical personnel from across Warren County were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Ridgeway Drewry and Bloomsbury Road to search for Israel after her Honda Accord was reported unoccupied and parked on Bloomsbury Road on Tuesday morning.
After leaving work at Glen Raven in Norlina after midnight, Israel was heading home. Following heavy rain and flash flooding, Israel was swept away by floodwaters from the creek adjacent to Bloomsbury Road by the the Ridgeway-Drewry Road exit on I-85.
A more detailed story will appear at www.warrenrecord.com.
