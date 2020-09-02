Frank Blaylock has been working for Crowder, Hite, Crews, Funeral Home and Crematory since August of 2001. On Aug. 23, after 19 years with the company, Blaylock retired to his home in Warrenton.
Blaylock was no stranger to funeral service when he began working for Crowder, Hite, Crews. He was a third generation funeral director in his hometown of Warrenton, having started at an early age working for his father’s business, Blaylock Funeral Home.
“I remember one night that I went with [my father] to Norfolk, these were the days before removal services, and I remember being a kid crawling around on the floorboard of the hearse and going to sleep.”
Even before he was old enough to officially be employed by the funeral home, he would spend his days tending to the lawn and washing clothes to help out. There were a few summer jobs here and there but for the most part, the funeral business is all Blaylock has ever known.
He attended school in Louisburg and after graduating began his apprenticeship at his father’s funeral home.
“In the 19 years that he has worked here, I have never known him to be late,” said Jimmie Keith Crowder. “I can only remember one day that he was too sick to come in. To me this is sad. This is the end of a career for a gentlemen who has never done anything else in his life.”
In retirement, Blaylock plans to spend quality time with his family. Though the coronavirus crisis has put a damper on any vacation planning, Blaylock is looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren. You may even see him helping out from time to time at Crowder, Hite, Crews.
“I do feel honored to be involved with the families that have chosen Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Home and I will truly miss all of the people,” Blaylock said as he fought back emotions.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral directors and employees often put their own health at risk when they have to remove and transport the deceased. There has been a well-deserved show of support for first responders such as nurses, doctors, fire and EMS workers, and law enforcement officers, but a funeral home director’s role is often forgotten.
