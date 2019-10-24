The Warren County NAACP will sponsor its third annual Dub-C Rap Fest on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4-8 p.m. at the Warren County High School Theatre, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Admission will be $5.
The NAACP is partnering with the Warren County Arts Council, Warren Artists’ Market, local businesses, schools, churches, organizations and government agencies to make the event possible.
The contest is open to participants age 22 and younger. Contestants are required to give a three-to-five minute rap or poetry presentation on the theme of Social Justice in Today’s Society. All raps and poems must be geared toward a family audience with no obscenities. Participants must register by Oct. 29. There is no registration fee.
A three-person panel will judge the event. Winners will be crowned King and Queen of Rap/Spoken Word and will be awarded $200 each. Runners-up will receive $50 each. All other contestants will receive a certificate of participation.
The 2019 king and queen will serve as rap ambassadors for the county during their one-year reign, receive free NAACP membership and tickets to the annual banquet.
To help contestants prepare their raps or poems, Dub-C Rap Fest workshops have been planned. The sessions are designed to unite and inspire local youth and the community about literacy through writing, performance and public speaking, to help participants feel comfortable about public speaking, and to assist contestants in the writing-to-performance process.
The next workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Warrenton radio station WARR, 824 U.S. Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton. Performances will be recorded in the studio with recordings presented to participants for personal use.
The final workshop will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-4 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
Thomas Park of Warren Artists’ Market, Latarshia Turner-Brothers of WARR and local artists Travis Bullock and Chris Ramsammy will serve as workshop facilitators.
Rap Fest organizers said that the event will not only foster the creativity of young minds and help develop public speaking skills, but provide an analysis of current socio-economic conditions that will be therapeutic for performers and audience members alike while giving a voice to an age group that may be overlooked.
The project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, contact Michael Putney, chairman of the Warren County NAACP Youth Committee, at putneylaw@yahoo.com, or Dr. Cosmos George, Warren County NAACP president, at cng50_secut@yahoo.com or 252-213-2310.
