As part of her new venture, Historic Warrenton Food Tour, Eva Welsh wants to showcase all things Warren County.
Hoping to attract locals, new arrivals, tourists and area residents up to two hours away, Welsh wants to promote greater awareness of Warrenton through information on and engagement with local food, architecture and historic preservation through walking tours that she’ll conduct. She already has more than 100 followers on Facebook and more than 1,000 on Instagram.
“It’s really about giving back to my historic hometown established in 1779,” said the 1992 Warren County High School graduate, whose ancestry here can be traced back to the late 1800s. Welsh remembers going to the hardware store on Main Street with her grandfather long before it became the Hardware Café.
Welsh, who lives in Cary, returned home to her family farm in Embro from March to June. She came up with this idea in May and created the company on Sept. 3. The concept was an entrepreneurial idea that combines things Welsh loves, a passion for history and Warrenton. She will live in Cary during the week and return to Warren County on weekends to support her micro-business.
“The tours are focused on the history of the town and how it correlates to personal history,” she said. “As a local native, I want to share the details that make our town special. Some of the best tours I’ve been on in Europe were given by locals, people who knew the back stories.”
The hope is that folks looking to venture outside of large metropolitan areas will be interested in coming to Warrenton to experience a different environment.
The first tour will be a three-hour affair starting at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, and explore the history, architecture and culinary offerings from Hardware Café, Friends Two, On Main, Chilly Chicken and Robinson Ferry. Special tour plates will be provided at each location. The cost of the tour is $35. There will also be a tour later that day at the Brown Family Farm in Hecks Grove and a Halloween tour on Oct. 31.
“It’s a real value and we have great partners,” Welsh said. “They want people to come in and enjoy what they have to offer.”
Welsh said she’ll also donate a percentage of the tour ticket sales to town beautification projects.
