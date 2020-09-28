The Warren County Board of Adjustment public hearing for the proposed Chateau at the Lake hotel project has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Warren County High School football stadium located at 149 Campus Drive in Warrenton.
The rain date for the hearing is Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Armory Civic Center, which was originally scheduled to host the event on Sept. 2.
Warren County government officials had proposed the change of venue due to COVID-19 safety concerns because of the anticipated large turnout.
The initial Board of Adjustment meeting would have been limited to 15 individuals.
Face coverings and social distancing will still be required at the Sept. 30 meeting and COVID-19 screening questions will be asked of each attendee.
The Board of Adjustment will determine the future of the proposed Lake Gaston hotel project by ruling on two applications.
“One is for the conditional use permit for this type of use in the lakeside business zoning district,” Warren County Planning and Zoning Administrator Ken Krulik told the Gazette-Observer last month. “And again this is a mixed-use type of development, which will combine with commercial and residential uses on the same property.
“The second application is a variance request because of the impervious surface cover requirements in our zoning ordinance, which allows only a max of 36 percent for non-residential uses and that includes structures, asphalt, concrete.
“... So the applicant is seeking a variance from that because of the nature of the size of the parcel as well as the scale of what they want to propose to build.”
The Board of Adjustments will consider sworn testimony from witnesses, whether for or against the project, and can then choose to either approve the application, table it for further review or deny it. The ruling could then be contested by either side in Warren County Superior Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.