The State Board of Elections is investigating a possible scam targeting North Carolinians with unsolicited text messages regarding their voter registration status or asking them to register to vote.
Recipients of the text messages should not click on the link embedded in the text and delete any such text messages from their phone.
The link sends recipients to what purports to be Vote.org’s website, but Vote.org officials confirmed last Thursday that they are not sending the text messages.
The State Board is investigating and will alert state and federal authorities about the issue.
The State and county Boards of Elections have received numerous calls and emails from concerned recipients of the text messages.
“We know these texts can be confusing to voters, and we take this situation very seriously,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We urge all North Carolinians to get information about voting and voter registration from trusted, reliable sources, including your state and county boards of elections.”
North Carolina voters can check their registration status at any time using the State Board voter lookup tool at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
Other voter tools and information is available at the State Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov.
