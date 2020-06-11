As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, low-cost spay/neuter programs made possible through a partnership between Community Partnership for Pets, Inc., Warren County Animal Ark and Warrenton Animal Clinic will be put on hold after June 30.
On June 2, Warrenton Animal Clinic in the Inez community announced via email that CPPI would be forced to suspend its funding sponsorships for Warren County residents at the end of this month.
“Spay/neuter grants have been put on hold,” Warren County Animal Control Director Dani Bowen said last week. “People may not be able to donate, and (Community Partnership for Pets) has not been able to have major fundraisers.”
Bowen noted that grant funding that is still available has gone to animal shelters in larger communities that must assist a greater number than smaller-scale shelters, such as Warren County Animal Ark.
Community Partnership for Pets began its partnership in Warren County in 2017. The organization was started in 2005 in Henderson County with a focus on reducing the suffering and euthanasia of unwanted dogs, puppies, cats and kittens by working to stop the daily birth of unwanted puppies and kittens, and keep pets already living in loving homes out of animal shelters.
Bowen remains optimistic that the suspension of grant funding to assist local residents will be temporary, and Community Partnership for Pets will be able to resume its efforts here when financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic have subsided.
In the meantime, a number of low-cost spay/neuter services will continue through the end of this month.
Among them is the Fix Your Pit program, which offers spay/neuter services for pit bulls and pit bull mixes free of charge to Warren County residents.
Bowen previously said that the program was developed because pit bulls are among the dog breeds most likely to end up in shelters. And because a reputation for being aggressive can make it more difficult for people to find homes for their pit bill or pit bull mix puppies.
To participate in the Fix Your Pit program, call Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737 to schedule an appointment.
Also continuing through the end of June is a program offering $40 spay/neuter services for pets of Warren County residents. Contact Warrenton Animal Clinic to make an appointment.
Bowen said that a spay/neuter voucher program for low-income families will continue for as long as possible. The program offers spay and neuter services at a cost of $10 for cats and $20 for dogs, along with rabies and distemper vaccines.
Bowen previously indicated that the voucher program is designed for Warren County residents who receive government assistance and would not be able to afford spay and neuter surgeries for their pets at a veterinarian’s office.
To purchase a voucher, local residents must go to the Animal Ark, 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, and show proof of receiving government assistance. Documentation may be obtained at the Warren County Department of Social Services, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton. DSS may also be reached at 252-257-5000. A stub from a current disability check also is acceptable.
After purchasing a voucher, local residents should call Warrenton Animal Clinic to schedule an appointment.
Bowen said that Warren County Animal Ark will seek alternative funding resources while Community Partnership for Pets grants are on hold.
“We will continue to search for new grants and plan future fundraising to continue our programs,” she said.
