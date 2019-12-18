If you had collected more than $86, would you be tempted to buy things for yourself, or would you choose to help others? For Molly Tucker of Norlina, the decision was easy: she would help two Warren County children in need have a happier Christmas.
Molly, the daughter of Chris and Bethany Tucker, is a third-grade student at Vaughan Elementary School.
A year ago, she started collecting change lying around wherever the family traveled, in stores and in the community, both inside Warren County and elsewhere.
As the change started to accumulate, she knew that she wanted to do something to help others. Molly picked two paper angels from the Angel Tree at Warren County Department of Social Services with the Christmas wish lists of an 8-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy. The Angel Tree allows the community to help Warren County DSS make the holiday season brighter for local families in need.
While the deadline for taking Angel Tree gifts to DSS has passed, Molly obtained permission to take a little longer to complete her special mission.
On Friday, Molly and mother Bethany took a full jar of coins to State Employees’ Credit Union in Warrenton. Molly guessed that she might have $100, but would not know for certain until she sent the change through the bank’s coin-counting machine.
She excitedly poured the coins into the machine, watching the total increase: $23, $50 and so on. The total kept rising, and Molly’s smile grew larger as she watched the machine reach $80. The final tally, which includes a dollar bill the machine was not equipped to take, was $86.38.
Molly proudly walked to the bank’s customer line to receive her bills and a much more manageable amount of change to take to the store to shop for toys and other items.
How does it make Molly feel knowing that she will help bring a happy Christmas to a Warren County girl and boy?
“Happy,” she said with hesitation.
Parents Bethany and Chris are proud of their daughter’s desire to help other children.
“I am extremely proud,” Bethany said. “That’s what Christmas is all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.