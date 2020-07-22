The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Matthew Allen, 33, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Allen, a resident of Hyco Street, Norlina, was described as a black man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at the Food Lion on Raleigh Road in Raleigh wearing a white V-neck short-sleeved shirt with black stripes and a blue du-rag. His direction of travel and possible destination are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartholomew at the Norlina Police Department, 252-456-3401.
