Granville Health System in Oxford has announced updated visitor procedures and guidelines at Granville Medical Center and the GHS physician practices. The procedures and guidelines are designed to protect patients, visitors, and staff against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases, and have been revised due to rapidly changing conditions and guidance provided by federal and state officials.
These procedures and guidelines do not apply to those seeking medical treatment. All hospital services are still available to the community at this time and all physician practices are still open and offering care.
The following temporary restrictions apply to Granville Medical Center:
- Patients of Granville Medical Center may have 1 person aged 12 or older visit.
- Pediatric patients may have 2 persons visit.
- Patients receiving care in the Emergency Department, Behavioral Health Services, Imaging, Laboratory, and Surgical Services are also limited to 1 person aged 12 or older visit.
- All visitors must enter through the main entrance or emergency department entrance and will be screened to determine if they have symptoms of illness and exposure to risks.
- Patients being tested or diagnosed with COVID-19 may not have visitors, except those with extraordinary circumstances.
- Visitors to inpatient units will not be allowed to enter Granville Medical Center between the hours of 7:00 pm and 8:00 am. Exceptions will be considered for extraordinary circumstances or if a surgical procedure or outpatient procedure is scheduled outside of these hours and the visitor is a caregiver.
- All visitors must enter through the main entrance or Emergency Department entrance.
- The hospital is also requiring all persons to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital as well as entering and exiting patient rooms.
- Children 12 years of age and younger may not visit hospital patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be considered for extraordinary circumstances.
- All persons entering Granville Medical Center will be screened for any symptoms and exposure risk upon arrival and will be restricted from visiting Granville Medical Center unless they are seeking medical care or have an appointment for care.
Granville Medical Center may consider exceptions to any visitation procedures and guidelines on a case-by-case basis for certain situations such as end of life situations or when a visitor is essential for a patient’s emotional well-being and care. In addition, in lieu of visits, the facility encourages alternative means of communication such as virtual communication, including telephone calls and video-communication through personal devices.
The following temporary restrictions apply to GHS physician practices:
- No visitors will be allowed in Granville Health System physician practices.
- Patients seeking care at GHS physician practices may be accompanied by 1 caregiver.
- All persons must sanitize their hands when entering the physician practice.
- Patients scheduling an appointment or confirming an appointment should expect additional screening questions and may receive additional guidance in preparation for the medical visit.
- In order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, patients who are symptomatic may be asked to wear a surgical mask upon entry to the medical practice.
- All persons entering GHS physician practice will be screened for any symptoms and exposure risk upon arrival and will be restricted from visiting Granville Medical Center unless they are seeking medical care or have an appointment for care.
The physician practices include:
- Granville Primary Care, Butner-Creedmoor
- Granville Express Care
- Granville Primary Care & OB/GYN
- Granville Gastroenterology
- Granville Orthopaedics
- Granville Heart & Vascular
- Granville Urology Associates
- Granville Surgical Associates
- Granville ENT
“We thank the community for their cooperation with the restrictions we have had to put into place,” said John F. Snow, CEO. “All process and guidelines we are putting into place are designed to protect our patients, staff, and medical staff. The outpouring of support we have had from this community during this unprecedented crisis has been truly humbling.”
Visitor procedures and guidelines for Brantwood Nursing and Rehab Center issued on March 10 remain unchanged.
Anyone with questions about the restrictions at Granville Medical Center is asked to call 919-690-3000. For more information on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, visit ncdhhs.gov.
