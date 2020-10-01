When Norlina resident Ella Mae Smith woke up Saturday morning, she could not have imagined the surprise she would receive that afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Norlina police cruisers led a procession of vehicles down Rooker Street to her home. When the vehicles stopped, multiple generations of Smith’s family members emerged with balloons, gifts, cards and a dinner plate to help her celebrate her 80th birthday.
The parade had been in the works for about three weeks. Smith’s family wanted to do something special to celebrate her birthday, but their options were limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-by birthday celebration seemed like the perfect solution. Smith could stand on her porch while family members gave birthday greetings from her yard.
Details were finalized by phone call and text message to keep the big surprise a secret. It worked. Smith admits she was surprised when she saw police cruisers go by and a long line of cars stop in front of her house with the song, “Happy Birthday to Ya” playing.
“You surprised me today,” she said.
Smith has led an active life over the course of eight decades. Born and raised in Warren County, she turned 80 on Sept. 22.
During her career, she worked at Harriet & Henderson Cotton Mill in Henderson for three years and retired from Americal, also in Henderson, after working there for 19 years.
She has been a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church in Wise for 47 years. She has also been a member of the church’s Gospel Choir just as long and has no intention of quitting anytime soon.
Smith has one living son, Alphonso L. Smith, Sr., and many grandchildren.
Some 20 family members — from siblings to great-grandchildren — participated in the celebration on Saturday, traveling from Warren County, Durham, Cary, Whitsett and other areas of North Carolina, and as far away as Baltimore, Md.
Smith’s celebration is not over yet. She still has one more birthday surprise coming: a new deep freezer.
As she looked out over the crowd of family members on Saturday, Smith felt a deep sense of gratitude.
“I am so thankful that the Lord has allowed me to see another birthday,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.