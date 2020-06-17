Four Warren County fire departments — Inez, Macon, Ridgeway and Soul City — received $5,000 each during a ceremony at the Warren County Emergency Services building on June 15.
State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to secure a grant of $500,000 to benefit some 94 fire departments most in need throughout the state.
These funds were needed to supplement revenue that might otherwise be raised by fundraisers, which have had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
“Volunteer fire departments are at the center of every community,” Causey said before the presentation ceremony. “It’s an honor and privilege to be here.”
He went on to say that because it’s such a struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, secure equipment, upgrade facilities and pay bills, “I wanted to personally deliver these checks myself to let the fire chiefs know we’re here to help.”
In addition to the funds, 10,000 M-95 masks were also given to 100 fire departments.
