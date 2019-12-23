The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department, arrested Luis Ernesto Flores, 29, of Gant Street, Asheboro on Friday, Dec. 13, on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Jose Isael Mora-Epinosa.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mora-Epinosa died as the result of an incident in Warren County on Oct. 27, 2018, but he was arrested in the Randolph County Jail.
Court documents filed in the case indicate that Flores was arrested by M.J. West of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and C.F. Holliday of the Greensboro Police Department.
Flores is confined in the Randolph County Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Warren County on Dec. 27.
No additional information had been released at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.