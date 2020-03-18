The Warren County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office announced on Monday afternoon that local residents selected to serve on the grand jury should report as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23.
However, regular jury duty for the week beginning on Monday has been canceled. Local residents summoned to serve as jurors for that week do not need to appear. The clerk of superior court’s office indicated that jurors will be notified by mail if or when they will be summoned in the future.
