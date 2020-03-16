The Warrenton Town Board, during an emergency meeting held this afternoon, approved a declaration of local state of emergency for the county seat related to COVID-19.
The board also approved a 60-day temporary waiver for disconnection of water for nonpayment and no reconnection fees for those customers who would normally be charged those fees, and to reconnect six customers whose water had previously been disconnected for nonpayment. Those six customers will still have to pay a reconnect fee.
In-person visits to Warrenton Town Hall are now restricted, and the doors to the building will be locked. A notice explaining procedures will be on the door.
Water customers used to paying water bills at town hall will now need to pay their bills in the drop box, by bank draft or by credit or debit card over the telephone in keeping with the social distancing recommendation due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
Town Administrator Robert Davie said that the two town employees who work at the front desk handling water payments are in the high-risk category and cannot be reassigned.
Citizens who have questions about these procedures or any other town concerns can call town hall at 252-257-3315.
Warrenton police protection will continue to be provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week with minor changes, such as limiting some types of face-to-face contact.
