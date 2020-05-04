Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is not able to attend tonight’s Warren County Board of Commissioners’ meeting in person.
The meeting will be live streamed in real time via Facebook Live @WarrenCountyNCOfficial, and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/o00oGM-p-MY. Footage will be made available after the live stream ends.
The agenda for the meeting is available at https://www.warrencountync.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05042020-615.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.