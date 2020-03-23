As of today at 5 p.m., all Warren County, Warren County Schools, town of Norlina and town of Macon playgrounds, basketball courts and pickleball courts are closed to the public. Team sports are also prohibited at these facilities as well.
Additionally, Governor Roy Cooper has issued an Executive Order closing an additional set of businesses beginning 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. This Executive Order will impact many local businesses in Warren County, including, but not limited to: gyms, barber shops, hair and beauty salons, gaming establishments (sweepstakes lounges), bingo halls, tattoo parlors and massage therapy.
The Executive Order also limits mass gatherings to 50 attendees or less. This order also extends school closure to May 15 and extends additional restrictions for long-term care facilities. Executive Orders can be found at online governor.nc.gov/news/executive-orders.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or visit warrencountync.com.
