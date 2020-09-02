As part of its efforts to urge local residents to complete the 2020 Census, the Warren County Citizens Advisory Council has placed response thermometers at five sites across the area.
The Council is a county resident advisory representing citizens in each county commissioner’s district. The group works to provide a community perspective on issues and concerns that affect the county.
The Council consists of Chairman Mike Hairston, Dianna Talley, Mary Knight-Goode, Ron Skow, Kathy Harris, Maggie Stinnett, Jennie Franklin and Bill Kearney.
The Census has been the Council’s major focus over the past few months, especially because Warren County’s response rate stood at 45.2 percent as of Aug. 27, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. By contrast, the state’s response rate was 60.5 percent over the same period.
To alert the public about where the county stands in terms of Census response, the CAC has placed “thermometers” in several locations: Warren County Courthouse Square in Warrenton, the county Emergency Medical Services satellite building in the Afton-Elberon community, near the ABC Store in Norlina, Lakeside Lutheran Church in the Lake Gaston area, and Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
Each thermometer also displays the amount of federal and state funding Warren County is estimated to receive based upon its Census response rate.
Hairston said that according to Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s office, Warren County stands to receive $1,623 in federal funding and $200 in state funding per person per year over the next decade as a result of the 2020 Census. Total funding per person would be $1,823 per year. The Council multiplied that amount by the estimated Warren County population of 20,000 to conclude that the county could receive an estimated $32.4 million in federal funding per year for 10 years if everyone in the county completed the Census form.
The Council provided a breakdown of the estimated funding as follows:
• $17.1 million for Medicaid, Head Start, healthcare centers, Medicare Part B and children’s health insurance
• $6.4 million for SNAP (formerly Food Stamps), school breakfast and lunch programs, WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children), and housing loans
• $5.7 million for Title 1 grants (educational services for children in economically challenged areas), Pell grants, federal student loans, and special education grants
• $1.8 million for highway planning and construction
• $ .4 million for low income tax credits and other federal programs
The Council estimates that Warren County could receive $4 million per year in state funding over the next decade.
After combining the total estimated federal and state funding, the Council concluded that Warren County could receive $365 million over the next 10 years if all local residents respond to the Census.
Council member Bill Kearney summed up the reason why the CAC thought it was important to increase local awareness about the Census by saying that the Council is connected to local communities. He noted that some people view the Census as important, while others seem unaware of its impact.
“Some people are very nonchalant,” Kearney said. “It is important for people in the community to realize how important the Census is.”
Member Knight-Goode said that the CAC must increase awareness about the Census because of its role in the Warren County community.
The Council plans to update the Census response thermometers every week as the Sept. 30 Census deadline approaches. In the meantime, CAC members are taking selfies at the local thermometer sites and posting them to social media and challenging local residents to do the same.
The Census Bureau offers three options for completing the 2020 questionnaire: mail in the 2020 Census form that you received in the mail, register online at 2020Census.gov, or call 1-844-330-2020.
