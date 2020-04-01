The arrival of spring typically signals the beginning of event season in the area, when many weekends are filled with activities for families to enjoy together. However, as the community copes with unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events planned for the month of April have been canceled.
Among the largest of the month’s usual events is the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s annual three-day Blooming of the Dogwood Pow-wow. Tribal members remain optimistic that it can be held sometime later in the year.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Administrator Jamie Oxendine told the newspaper that an average of 10,000 people per day attend the tribe’s Pow-wow, which is traditionally held on the third weekend of April.
The 2020 event, originally scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed, but not canceled. Oxendine said that tribal members want to hold the Pow-wow when it is safe for people to gather together again.
At this point, the tribe continues to monitor trends in the spread of COVID-19, taking a lesson from the example of the H1N1 virus pandemic 11 years ago in observing when the number of cases peaked and began to drop.
“In 2009, we were in the same boat,” Oxendine said.
The Blooming of the Dogwood Pow-wow draws participants from across the United States and the North American continent, bringing a tremendous economic impact to businesses in Warren, Halifax and Nash counties and as far away as Raleigh, he added.
Oxendine said that Pow-wow participants and those attending the event typically stay in hotels from Rocky Mount to Raleigh. Combined with needs for gasoline and food, the event generates revenue for businesses ranging from gas stations to stores over a wide region in the state, he added. Oxendine noted that if the 2020 Pow-wow could not be rescheduled, both small mom and pop businesses and chain stores would suffer.
However, if it could be held at a later date, whether in late spring, summer or fall, the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe believes that 2020 could be a record-breaking year for a couple of reasons.
Because this year’s indoor and outdoor Pow-wow season has already started, Native American tribes in other regions of the country have had to cancel their annual events. Oxendine believes that they would welcome the opportunity to participate in the local Pow-wow, whenever it is held.
He added that this year’s event could be larger than ever for a simple reason — cabin fever. People cooped up in their houses for months at a time will be looking for something to do once it is deemed safe to congregate again.
“Attendance could be off the charts,” Oxendine said. “If and when we can have the Pow-wow, there will be an economic boom.”
Among other April events, the WARR Community Celebration and the Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Warren County Parks and Recreation have also been canceled.
An annual event set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year was the Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition the last weekend of this month. It was shaping up to be one of its largest yet until a few weeks ago, when the first of three teams participating from Wake County canceled. Other teams coming from as far away as Tennessee were still holding out hope the pandemic situation would improve, but last week the event, one of the largest junior firefighter competitions on the East Coast, canceled, as did the Warrenton Revitalization Committee’s April Family Movie Night on the Square, Run Warrenton 5k and SpringFest.
John Franks, junior firefighter advisor, said the competition won’t be rescheduled this calendar year no matter when it is safe to do so. There are too many other junior firefighter events to work around, and at some point, the teenagers will return to school.
The event serves as the group’s major annual fundraiser, and now, the junior firefighters will need to hold smaller fundraisers this year to raise money for their training activities.
Also, the competition brings outside revenue to Warren County, just like other leisure and recreational events do, as well as to the region. Franks said that seven visiting fire departments had planned to stay in hotels in neighboring counties for at least one night while visiting.
Currently, no events planned for May have been canceled, but that could change in the upcoming weeks.
Editor Jennifer Harris contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.