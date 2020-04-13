The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many aspects of daily life to a screeching halt, including the opportunity to attend 4-H programs at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Center.
However, that doesn’t mean that local youth have nowhere to turn to find 4-H activities. Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith encourages local youth to participate in North Carolina 4-H’s Daily Spark activities.
She said that the projects will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays on the NC 4-H Facebook page, facebook.com/NorthCarolina4H/. The page may also be accessed through the Warren County Cooperative Extension Facebook page. Smith noted that broadcasts are recorded so that youth and their parents can view them at any time.
She said that the NC 4-H Facebook page provides an outline of program topics a week in advance with a list of supplies needed for the activities. Each day, a lesson is followed by a hands-on activity. Recent topics have included science with a marshmallow catapult project, health with a yoga demonstration, horses and plants.
Smith said that sessions are designed for youth of all ages with suggestions about how younger and older students may want to approach their projects. Activities are led by state specialists and 4-H agents at the local level.
North Carolina 4-H has offered some online programs in the past, Smith said, but is now offering many more in response to the novel coronavirus.
“It helps local 4-H agents. Most are working from home,” Smith said.
She added that Warren County Cooperative Extension is partnering with the National 4-H Center to offer additional materials on the local Cooperative Extension Facebook page.
ACT preparation
North Carolina 4-H will offer ACT college entrance exam preparation classes designed for high school students at 2 p.m. on April 14, 16, 21 and 23 on its Facebook page. Sessions also may be accessed through the Warren County Cooperative Extension Facebook page.
The classes will provide an introduction to the English, math, reading and science portions of the exam.
Smith encourages students to participate in as many sessions as they can.
For more information about Daily Spark or ACT preparation classes, contact Crystal Smith at crystal_smith@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.