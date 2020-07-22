Ongoing circumstances involving insurance, financing and construction have called into question whether or not Ahmed Ibrahim can reopen Milano’s Italian Restaurant in the new location in Warrenton as he has been hoping since 2016.
Ibrahim had plans to relocate his business to the refurbished 8,000-square foot space at 107 N. Main St. long before the May 2020 fire. Ideally he should have been operating in the new location for some time now.
Work began on the pre-condemned building in 2017 after Ibrahim bought it from Candies Rudd in 2016. He and the town applied for and received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the NC Dept of Commerce to finance the extensive work the building needed.
Following the bidding process, the job was awarded to David Camacho of Double Eagle Realty and Construction in Wake Forest. The initial bid of $272,991 for Phase 1 of the project came in on Aug. 28, 2017, and suggested it would take a year to complete.
But after clearing out the building, replacing the roof, windows and a few other things for a cost of $291,000, further work was delayed for various reasons.
Long unhappy with the pace and cost of the work, Ibrahim called for the remainder of the job to go out for rebid. But Camacho came in with the lowest price again.
According to an August 2018 article in The Warren Record, Milano’s was scheduled to occupy the building by the end of March 2019.
Fast forward to the fire that destroyed the old Milano’s building. Ibrahim did not own the building, but did not have insurance on the equipment. And after all this time — along with ongoing issues between Ibrahim, Camacho and Town Administrator Robert Davie — the situation is coming to a head.
A meeting was held between Davie and the town attorney, Mitch Styers, who is also Ibrahim’s private counsel, on July 14.
Reopening?
Asked on July 16 if he still has plans to reopen, Ibrahim said, “100 percent.” But it will now take another six months to make the restaurant ready at a total cost of more than $800K.
There is $209K worth of work outlined in the original grant of $500K left to complete. But Ibrahim would still need to raise an additional $300K to cover the cost of the additional finishing work, appliances and furnishings just to open for business. He also had plans to renovate the extensive upstairs square footage to rent as office space.
“When I took the grant money I thought it would fix my business, not make me take a $300K loan,” Ibrahim said. “They are not helping,” he continued, referring to David Camacho and Robert Davie, “but making it worse. They find a way to increase the price of everything. They are not helping my business to open. I’ve been trying to find local people to do the work and get it going.”
Deep roots
Ibrahim said he’s been here for 20 years and does not want to lose his home, his business and all the people he’s met and bought his food all these years. As difficult as it will be, Ibrahim fully intends to do so one way or another.
He is now looking for a firm estimate for when the work can be done and a way to finance the cost, $300K more than he was led to believe it would take. Despite the low estimate at first, Ibrahim and his former wife, Rebecca Harris, have also had concerns about additional costs such as asbestos removal and architects fees. These additional costs bring Double Eagle’s original bid in higher than others such as Vance Construction.
“They are controlling me,” Ibrahim said. “I can’t replace the general contractor and I can’t get out of the contract.” Ibrahim also can’t use the building as collateral to apply for a loan to cover the additional costs. But there may be a way for the NC Dept of Commerce to become the second lien holder.
Camacho’s case
Camacho contends
Help and assurance
“Given the circumstances we’re trying to get him in there as soon as possible,” Davie said. “It’s difficult for him to get a loan with the old building and business gone.”
Davie contends that Camacho’s work and bid met with his approval and that Ibrahim signed off on everything, although Ibrahim and Harris say otherwise.
Davie allowed that everything has been drawn out on both sides, and took responsibility for a recent issue. Though he contends that, “Everyone is trying to help.”
Davie said Camacho has done the work based on the quote, and Ibrahim has obligated himself to pay to complete the work upstairs and down. Ibrahim now needs to sign off on the estimate for the work to restart, try to raise the rest of the money, and open as soon as possible.
“He’s between a rock and a hard place,” Davie said.
For his part, Ibrahim said he’s known Davie for years. As friends he says they’ve gotten along but in this deal Ibrahim said he feels disrespected.
“I’m not sure what else we can do for him,” Davie said. “I think the town has bent over backwards for him. I know I have. I don’t want to see this thing go south. Milano’s has been an institution in this town for 15 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.