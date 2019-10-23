The Warren County Home Health Agency will celebrate 35 years of providing services to the community with an anniversary observance on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 3-5 p.m. at the Warren County Health Department.
Activities will be held in the lobby and waiting room at the health department’s front entrance. The event is scheduled to include remarks from County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake, Home Health Advisory Board Chairman Wayne Paynter, advisory board member Woody King, speaking from the perspective of a client’s family member, and Vivian Paynter, former director of nursing at the health department.
Warren County Home Health Agency has served the local community and surrounding areas since Aug. 8, 1984. Current staff members noted that Linda Johns, former home health supervisor, said that the agency began its first day with one phone, a typewriter, an adding machine, a nurse, a community health technician, a management support person and one patient.
Today’s Home Health Agency offers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, a home health aide and medical social worker. In addition to regular office hours from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, the agency has an on-call service which is available 24/7.
The staff includes four registered nurses: RN Clinical Manager Scott Capps and Hannah Wilson, who are wound care certified, and Michael Smith and Angie Baird. Also providing care are contract nurse Judy Smith, RN, and Tara Hinton, home health aide. Mahsente Lily Ebron of Prime Occupational Therapy provides occupational therapy.
The Home Health Agency is supervised by registered nurse Kaye Hall, billing services are provided by Processing Assistant Crystal Watson, and Chlestine Kearney is office manager.
As Warren County Home Health Agency celebrates its service to the community, its staff looks to the future with the goal of providing care to allow people to remain in their homes when facing illness, disability, social disadvantage and other problems that affect the quality of their daily lives.
