Earlier this month, the Macon Town Board approved a $67,850 budget for fiscal year 2019-20 which holds the tax rate at 30 cents per $100 valuation. The budget represents an increase of $6,650 from 2018-19 levels.
On June 30, the board approved an interim budget to cover the period between the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year and when the 2019-20 budget was adopted on July 2.
Revenues expected to be available in 2019-20 include the following: ad valorem taxes (current year, vehicle collection and previous year taxes), $20,500; local option sales tax, $29,900; franchise tax, $5,500; beer and wine tax, $550; state street aid (Powell Bill), $4,800; landfill user fee, $5,600; miscellaneous sales and service, $100; general fund interest, $400; Powell Bill interest, $500.
Anticipated expenses include the following: town clerk salary, $3,500; governing body salary, $3,250; dues and subscriptions, $800; bank charges, $50; advertising, $200; insurance, $2,500; office supplies, $50; other supplies, $50; telephone, $550; postage, $25; auditing/bookkeeping, $4,500; attorney fees, $1,000; repairs, building and grounds, $7,500; utilities, $2,500; payroll taxes, $1,400; landfill user fees, $2,900; elections, $2,000; truck maintenance, $1,875; miscellaneous, $500; recreation, $500; street salaries, $11,200; Powell Bill, $4,800; utilities and street lights, $4,200; gas and oil, $2,000; and capital outlay, $10,000.
The 2018-19 budget included an appropriation of $2,200 to Macon Rural Volunteer Fire Department. However, the 2019-20 budget does not because an additional appropriation of $2,200 was made near the close of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The new fiscal year began on July 1.
