Summer vacation is about to draw to a close for more area students as Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School and Norlina Christian School have planned open house and student orientation events in preparation for the 2019-20 school year.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School will hold an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. Refreshments will be served at the end of the session. Students will return to class on Monday, Aug. 19.
The school is at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister, and may be reached by calling 252-257-5853.
Norlina Christian School
Norlina Christian School will conduct student orientation at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The school is in the Eller wing of New Life Baptist Church at the intersection of Highway 158/401 and Old Warrenton Road, Norlina, and may be reached by calling 252-456-3385.
Traditional public schools
Three public schools in the Warren County district — Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School and Warren Early College High School — begin the 2019-20 school year today.
Students at Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School, which follow a year-round calendar, returned to class on July 24.
Vaughan Elementary School and Warren New Tech High School, which follow a traditional calendar, will begin the new school year on Monday, Aug. 26.
