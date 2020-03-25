Deborah Robertson, left, and Betty Rollinson of Friends Two in Warrenton display 31 masks made so far with supplies paid for by an anonymous sponsor to be donated to Wayne UNC Healthcare in Goldsboro.
The hospital was chosen as the recipient after Warren County native Heather Harris Jones posted a call for help on Facebook.
Jones, the daughter of Carroll and Becky Harris of Macon, is an ICU nurse at the hospital.
Healthcare facilities worldwide are facing a dire shortage of personal protective equipment for staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
