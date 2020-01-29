The Warren County Census Complete Count Committee will sponsor a regional meeting about the 2020 Census at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
Committee Chairwoman Angelena Kearney-Dunlap said that residents of Warren and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend to learn more about the census and the importance of registering all household residents.
She added that Warren County participation in the census has increased from a little over 50 percent in 2000 to 67 percent in 2010, but there is more work to be done to make sure that all local residents are counted.
“For every person, that is $2,000 per person that the county loses in federal and state funds if you don’t register,” Kearney-Dunlap said.
According to the United States Census Bureau website, the census is conducted every 10 years as a population and housing count of the country’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the island areas. The census is used to determine the number of seats for each state in the U.S. House of Representatives, to draw congressional and state legislative districts and to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds each year.
Kearney-Dunlap said that a number of groups traditionally are underreported: senior citizens, children age 5 and under, the homeless, veterans and minority males between the ages of 18 and 50. She noted that, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, an estimated 1 million children nationwide under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2020 census.
In addition to addressing how these undercounted populations are identified, the regional meeting will cover a range of topics to help citizens better understand the census process, including confidentiality of information reported, questions the census will and will not ask, and where and how to take the census.
Guest speakers will include representatives from federal, state and local organizations, state Rep. Terry Garrison, Executive Director of the N.C. Black Alliance Marcus Bass and Communication and Outreach Director for the N.C. Counts Coalition Durrell Johnson. A Census employer will discuss job opportunities related to the 2020 census, and applications may be completed on site.
Kearney-Dunlap said that she hopes government representatives from the county’s three municipalities, Macon, Norlina and Warrenton, will participate.
A question-and-answer period for the public will follow the presentations.
She said that around mid-March, Warren County households will receive postcards with information about how to participate in the census. People will be able to complete the census online, by telephone and by requesting a paper copy of the census form.
Kearney-Dunlap said that the regional meeting will include a discussion to identify public buildings with internet access in communities across the county where people can go to complete the census without having to travel far from their homes.
The Armory Civic Center is at 501 US Hwy. 158 business-east, Warrenton. For more information or to submit a question about the census in advance, contact Angela Kearney-Dunlap by calling 252-257-3115 or emailing angelenakdunlap@warrencountync.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.