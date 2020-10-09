Warren County resident Bridgette Boyd recently opened Unconditional Care Senior Services to meet a range of non-medical needs for senior citizens and other residents of Warren and surrounding counties.
Boyd, a native of western North Carolina, moved to Warren County from Raleigh a little over a year ago after marrying Sgt. Jeffrey Boyd of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Bridgette saw a need for services to assist local senior citizens, so she expanded the Unconditional Care Senior Services business, which she opened in Raleigh in 2016. Today, Unconditional Care serves Warren, Wake, Halifax, Vance and Durham counties.
However, this was not the original career path that she took.
With a Master of Business Administration degree, Boyd built a career in business which allowed her to live and work in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Istanbul, Turkey, and, more recently, in Raleigh. She loved those opportunities, especially the change to experience the culture of Turkey.
Back in her native North Carolina, Boyd felt that a different type of career was tugging at her heart.
“I’ve always had a drawing and love for the elderly and disabled,” Boyd said.
When she was younger, she enjoyed spending time with the older women of her church more than the youth group. Boyd soaked in all of the knowledge and wisdom that she could not obtain from younger age groups.
Over the years, she has expressed her love of older people by volunteering at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities, but wanted to do something more to help senior citizens and others who needed assistance.
That’s where Unconditional Care Senior Services comes in. Boyd said that it operates with the motto, “Hands to help & Hearts that love…” “Hands” refers to assistance with errands and appointments. “Hearts” refers to companion and respite services, and the general love that staff members show their clients, and the “…” refers to other ways that staff members assist clients that make a difference in their lives.
Services that are offered include taking clients to and from appointments and places such as the grocery store and drug store, running errands, companion and respite services, among others.
Boyd said that staff members not only wait while a client picks up items from a store or pharmacy, but can go into stores to assist with shopping. She noted that if a client orders groceries online, she or another staff member can pick up those items from the store.
Unconditional Care also offers companion care to help clients with daily tasks and light housekeeping. Boyd described such services as being able to do just about anything to help, except providing medical care. Similarly, respite services involve staying with a client to allow the caregiver to complete errands and have a break.
Boyd noted that Unconditional Care helps clients remain active in the things they enjoy, such as taking them to and from church each Sunday.
While “Senior Services” is in the business name, the staff also assists younger clients who are recovering from injury, are disabled, or who just can’t do as much as they used to.
Unconditional Care does not have a storefront location because staff members spend most of their time working directly with clients. The business may be reached by calling 252-629-1241 or 252-586-1666 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Clients may be referred by doctor’s offices or family members; a senior citizen or other person who needs services may call on their own. A staff member will conduct a phone consultation before scheduling a visit to the home to talk with the potential client and family members. Boyd noted that COVID-19 precautions are followed to ensure that clients and staff members remain safe.
From that point, a care plan can be developed based upon client needs.
Currently, Unconditional Care features a staff of 10 with the hopes to expand. While medical services are not offered, a nurse guides all care that is provided, and the staff includes certified nursing and medical assistants.
Boyd sees the business as a way to bridge the gap, allowing people to age or recover from injury at home.
“We are an extension of the love that a primary caregiver would give to (a loved one),” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.