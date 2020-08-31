Norlina Christian School, a small private school, began the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 19 with a number of safety precautions in place to allow in-person learning.
The Rev. Bill Riley, school administrator, outlined safety guidelines during student orientation on Aug. 18. School officials indicated that because NCS is small, it is not difficult to implement social distancing. However, the school is following a number of precautions based upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
No one is allowed in the school building without a face mask or before his or her temperature is taken. Masks are also required at any time students and staff members cannot practice social distancing, and in common areas such as hallways and restrooms.
Desks are placed six feet apart in classrooms. Social distancing is encouraged in classrooms, hallways and the lunchroom.
Students wash their hands after bathroom breaks, and before snack and lunch periods. In addition, students sanitize their hands multiple times each day, including when they enter the building, enter and leave the classroom, and before and after restroom breaks.
School officials indicate that the first few days of the new school year have gone well.
