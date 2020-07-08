During the meeting on Monday, the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved appointments, heard public comments.
They also provided an update on the Kerr Lake Regional Water System rehabilitation and expansion project, on which a Zoom meting will be held on July 13 at 4 p.m.
Commissioner Bertadean Baker also noted that a drive-thru COVID-19 test will be conducted on July 11 at the Armory from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Lake Gaston resident Ron Scow apologized for stating and writing that the commissioners did not hold a public hearing prior to adopting the budget on June 23. The public hearing was held June 1. Comments from Jereann King Johnson, who could not attend the meeting, were also read aloud by Angelena Kearney-Dunlap.
Part of what she wrote follows.
“On this Monday following the 4th of July weekend, there is a lot on which to reflect regarding freedom, liberty, and justice, especially for all,” King Johnson wrote.
“Now that the Confederate soldier’s statue is no longer on Warrenton’s Courthouse Square, the hard work begins. There is a lot of history enshrined in that statue, both myth and reality,” she continued.
“Most of the Confederate monuments erected on public grounds in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century happened … during periods of racial tension,” she wrote. “Seen as symbols of white supremacy by whites and blacks, the monuments underscored Jim Crow laws and disenfranchisement of African Americans from voting and civil rights.”
King Johnson said that understanding our history is critical to how we move forward in the community with humanity.
“A plaque should be placed at the site of the confederate monument that tells a broader narrative than a memorial to dead soldiers,” she wrote.
King Johnson went on to recommend that curricula created for Warren County schools should be “differentiated across grade levels to include African Americans’ struggles for freedom, full citizenship, and justice….”
She also wrote that “public and community leaders encourage and support organized dialogues on race and systemic racism to build toward an anti-racist culture and create anti-racist policies and practices.”
Appointments
Diane Talley was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Board for a term to expire Dec. 30, 2022. Larry Robinson was appointed to his fourth term as a member of the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council for a term to expire on June 30, 2022.
Brandyn Smith, Chris Tucker and Jamie Elliot were appointed to their first terms on the EMS Peer Review and Education Committee for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2022.
Carol Harris was appointed to her second term and Joe Mann to his third on the Board of Equalization and Review for a term to expire June 30, 2023.
And appointed to the Cardinal Innovations Community Advisory Council are: Arconstar Powell, Jane Ball Groom, Emma Perry, Stephanie Dunn, Barbara Espinosa, Anna Seaman, Richelle Gairrett, and Commissioner Representative Bertadean Baker.
