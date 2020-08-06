The Warren County Board of Education voted to enter into a $40,995 contract with the Edmentum company for use of its Study Island Core Library Program for remediation at all grade levels during the 2020-21 school year. The vote came during the board’s July 28 business meeting/work session.
Warren County Schools’ Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam said that the school system was required by the state to adopt a remediation program due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, all public school units in North Carolina are required to adopt remediation programs for the 2020-21 school year. The State Board of Education approved the allocation of $70 million in federal CARES Act funding for remediation and summer learning programs.
Pulliam said that the CARES Act funding would cover the cost to Warren County School for the Study Island Program.
According to its website, Study Island is designed to use fun ways to help students master math, reading, writing, science and social studies standards specific to their grade and state.
Pulliam said that the school system selected the program because it covered such a wide range of subjects, can be individualized to meet the needs of each student, and supports existing programs that help at-risk students meet course requirements to earn credit for classes they previously failed.
During its July 14 meeting, the board voted to allocate $294,593 to enter a six-year textbook adoption with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for reading/literature. The school system is utilizing $108,000 in county funding and $200,000 in state textbook funds to purchase the materials, which include both paper and online resources.
During last week’s meeting, Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame said that Warren County Schools is spending a lot of money for its textbook contract and asked if Houghton Mifflin Harcourt offered remediation materials.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that Edmentum’s Study Island was selected because of its focus on multiple skills.
Talley-Brame added that she needed more information before making a decision-more choices of remediation programs or more details about the effectiveness of Study Island.
Young said that before bringing its recommendation to the board, the school system studied a number of programs and completed contract negotiations. She added that some schools in the Warren County system used Study Island in the past, but it was not used by all schools. Individual schools selected the programs they used.
“When I came to the school system, schools were using different things,” Young said. “Warren County was a system of schools. It must be a school system. We must have one streamlined process, not a system of everyone doing what they want to do.”
She added that all teachers will receive mandatory training on Study Island.
Several board members indicated that they were familiar with some components of Study Island, but wanted a clearer picture of how effective it could be in Warren County Schools. Talley-Brame said that there was no information about how Study Island was used in local schools before, and whether it was effective.
Board member Joyce Long concluded that the program will work if all schools use it instead of just a few.
“That, training and monitoring will make the difference,” Pulliam said.
