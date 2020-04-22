One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for pharmacies during the COVID-19 pandemic calls for placing a physical barrier between staff and customers to shield against droplets from coughs or sneezes.
Warrenton’s Futrell Pharmacy heeded those directions, installing plexiglass at both their drop-off and checkout counters, a measure put in place to keep customers safe, as well as Futrell’s staff of three full-time employees and one part-timer.
It’s not one of the behind-the-scenes preventative actions being taken, like cleaning or disinfecting store surfaces. This one is more tangible, in the customer’s face. Along with the staff on the other side of the glass, dressed in personal protective equipment—gowns, gloves and masks—and Xs on the floor 6 feet apart for social distancing, the last few weeks have felt different inside the drugstore that opened in 2013 across the street from the courthouse on Main Street.
“It’s really making it a hardship,” Futrell pharmacist manager Woody King said, “especially on our customers as well as ourselves as being able to offer that one-on-one personal touch that I’ve been so used to during my entire career.”
That career goes back about 40 years, counting 22 years at Boyce Drugs.
People in town, and surrounding areas of the county, know Woody, and Woody knows them.
His customers can even reach him by cell phone. And he’s hard to miss if you spot him walking to work, coming down the street in his long, white coat, and beard to match.
Margaret Britt, a Warrenton resident of 26 years and town commissioner of going on 19 years, has known him since the Boyce days. She calls him “Doc” in jest because he is like having another doctor around, always ready with advice and a jolly spirit.
The white coat doesn’t hurt the doctor persona, either. But it fits, according to Futrell pharmacy technician Kim Vaughan.
“They look up to him for a lot of things,” she said, “as far as answers to what’s going on with (COVID-19); their medicines; they look to him kind of like a doctor in the town being as we don’t have a hospital or something here.”
“He’s just one of my favorite people,” said Britt, 81. “And he has a great staff. The ladies that work for him couldn’t be more pleasant. And if he ever leaves, I don’t know what I’m going to do because I do have to take more medicine than I did 20-some years ago. I can’t say enough for him.”
Having built that sort of reliable reputation makes it all the more difficult for Futrell staff to explain to customers that they may not have what the customers are looking for. There’s no personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer or spray cleaners available, though the store has posted formulas for the homemade versions of disinfectants. Because of social distancing guidelines, which also limit the number of people that can file in the cozy store, Futrell can no longer administer immunizations.
“A lot of customers are looking for gloves and masks, and I would love to be able to supply them,” King said, “but we just cannot get them, just like everybody else in the country. The supply and demand is just way out of proportion right now.”
Futrell is still making free deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-5 p.m.
That can come in handy for customers like Britt, who had a hip replacement a couple of years ago. Normally, she’ll make the walk from Church Street though. Being close to town is part of what attracted her to Warrenton, along with a desire to be closer to family and live in an historic home, from suburban Wake County life in the early ‘90s.
Britt hasn’t needed anything from Futrell in about a month. Then, she walked onto the store’s hardwood floors armed with a mask and gloves. The CDC and state board of pharmacy have since recommended all to wear a mask when entering pharmacies.
Like Britt, many customers got an early jump on refilling medications when the state started enacting COVID-19-related orders. King believes that accounts for slower recent business, along with stay-at-home orders and curfews that may keep customers from coming in and purchasing over-the-counter items. Or maybe, he said, they one-stop shop at big-box stores to avoid going too many places.
Eventually, Futrell’s clientele will be able to return to a more routine schedule and setting, one those big-box retailers can’t quite offer.
Vaughan likes to think you’re a name, not a number at Futrell.
Warrenton is one of four Futrell locations along with Littleton and Northampton County’s Jackson and Rich Square. Jackson was the original location in 1976 and Warrenton was the final installment, and the only location to start operation from scratch.
The combined population of the towns Futrell calls home is less than a few thousand. Despite having multiple stores, it is very much an independent, neighborhood pharmacy that prides itself on customer service.
“I can see the stress on people’s faces when they walk in and see us dressed to protect ourselves,” Vaughan said. “They’re like, ‘Ooh, are you sick?’ But you have to do what you have to do to protect yourself and others to see that they stay well. That’s our main purpose of being here: seeing that everybody can continue to get their medicine like they need it.”
