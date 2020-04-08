The Warren County Farmers Market has postponed its opening for the 2020 growing season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market was scheduled to open on April 18.
According to the Warren County Growers Association, its executive board has been in daily communication over the past few weeks discussing options for opening while taking the public’s health and safety seriously.
The group indicated that because farmers markets are classified as essential food sources, the Warren County Farmers Market will open as soon as feasible since farmers fill a critical direct farm-to-consumer need. With careful planning, the market is expected to open with a wider range of products than what would have been available early in the season. Customers also will see enhanced safety practices in place.
Information about Opening Day will be provided as plans develop about alternative ways to obtain products from market vendors through the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market Facebook page and through additional resources.
