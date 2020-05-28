Superior and district court in Warren County will resume on Monday, June 1, as allowed by an order issued last week by North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. However, restrictions will remain in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren County Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock said that superior court will be held on Monday and Tuesday, and district court will be conducted Wednesday, June 3. The grand jury is scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 4.
Due to social distancing concerns, the number of people allowed in the courtroom will be limited to 50, including court officials, Blalock said. For that reason, anyone scheduled to make a court appearance is asked to come alone.
Those coming to court are asked to sit on the numbered chairs only in order to maintain social distancing.
Beasley’s order delays all jury trials until August in order to allow the court system to determine the best way to hold such trials while keeping everyone involved safe. The order directs resident superior court judges to decide if local court facilities make it possible for juries to convene while maintaining social distancing. If they cannot, the resident superior court judge must secure an alternative setting.
The order also directs local courts to mark seating and waiting areas in six-foot intervals, in addition to setting a maximum capacity for courtrooms. Also, hand sanitizer and cleaning services must be provided.
The Warren County Clerk of Court’s office has reopened to the public with social distancing measures. However, Blalock prefers that people contact the office at 252-257-6300 so that their needs can be handled over the phone or an appointment to meet in person may be scheduled. Filing by mail is preferred as well.
Those who must come to the clerk’s office in person are asked to wear masks if they have them and to observe social distancing.
For more information, call 252-257-6300 or visit the N.C. judicial system website at nccourts.gov.
