Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young is asking Warren County residents to complete an online survey to identify the needs that the local school system should address and to seek recommendations for improvement.
She said that connecting with the public through the survey is important because it will help to develop a partnership with stakeholders in the local school district.
Young added that she will utilize input from the public to develop a transition strategy, initial priorities and a strategic plan as she continues to connect with the community. She added that responses from local residents will allow her to “get to know the people, programs and partnerships that represent the diverse voices and constituents within the school district as quickly and fully as possible.”
Through the survey, Young would like to receive information from the public about the issues that have an impact on student achievement — both as barriers and opportunities for improvement — and resources and services currently available to alleviate those concerns.
To access the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/VSD6GQJ.
People without internet access may request a paper copy by contacting Warren County Schools at 252-257-3184 or pick one up at the school system’s central administrative office, 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton. Survey copies may be made available at other locations based upon the volume of requests, Young noted.
People without internet access may also utilize a computer at the central administrative office to complete the survey form.
The survey does not ask for respondents to provide their names. Instead, they are asked to identify themselves as one of the following: Central Office, school leader (principal/assistant principal), teacher, parent, student, community member or other.
The survey asks for responses to the following: State three things that Warren County Schools does well, State three things that Warren County Schools needs to work on, and What are your recommendations to improve Warren County Schools?
Young indicated that the strategic plan that she would like to develop will include both short- and long-term strategies to “ensure the district’s ability to meet its responsibility of improving academic performance, increasing graduation rates and closing achievement gaps in performance.”
She noted that in addition to assisting her in the development of the strategic plan, public responses on the surveys will help “to improve the flow of information and communications internally and externally to ensure that staff and the community have accurate and timely information regarding district goals, objectives, activities and outcomes.”
Wednesday, Oct. 30, is the deadline for completing the survey and returning survey forms to the central administrative office. For more information, call 252-257-3184.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.