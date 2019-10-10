TALK arts council sign at Post Office.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Dedicating this sign outside the Warrenton Post Office on Saturday morning are members of the Warren County Arts Council, Preservation Warrenton and Warrenton Postmaster Carrie Brown, from left to right, Kimberly Harding, Cliff Jackson, Michelle Fockler, Elaine Coleman, Richard Hunter, Martha Bergeron, Harriet Banzet, Crystal Myrick, Magnolia Clanton, Victoria Lehman, Brown, Brooke Holt and Charla Duncan. The sign, designed by Duncan, Arts Council president, recognizes the historical and cultural significance of the New Deal Mural that is above the postmaster’s door on the inside left wall of the post office. Commissioned in 1937 and completed the following year by Alice Dinneen, the mural features a pastoral scene. Dinneen was paid $680 for the mural, which then-Warrenton Postmaster C.F. Moseley called “a splendid piece of work and an addition to the office.” The dedication kicked off Preservation Warrenton’s free daylong “All About Town...A Talk Series” event. The Arts Council and Preservation Warrenton partnered on the sign project. The educational sign will recognize the significance of the nearly 100-year-old painting.

Preservation Warrenton’s “All About Town…A Talk Series” on Saturday included talks that reflected the organization’s motto of preserving the past for the future: Heritage Quilters, led by Jereann King-Johnson, which included a brief history of the Aaron Hendrick family, a tour of the historic Hendrick House on Front Street, and viewing of quilts and discussion of their significance; a presentation by Jim Beckwith about famed racehorse Sir Archie and the Warren County connection; a talk, including personal stories, by Dr. James Clark about the Vaughan community; and a tour of Warrenton’s newly renovated historic Town Hall on East Market Street, which at one time served as an opry house and a place where high school basketball was played.

HHIMG_3639.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Heritage Quilter Jereann King-Johnson, at right, discusses quilts hanging in the historic Aaron Hendrick House with All About Town participants.

The Talk Series ended with a public announcement showing just how significant preserving the past for the future can be.

As the Town Hall tour wrapped up in the space that will house a future fire museum, Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner told talk series participants that the North Carolina Museum of History would be returning to the town the original bucket wagon from the county’s first fire department, Plummer Hook & Ladder Company, which was chartered in 1868.

TH museum truck bay.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, center, talks with All About Town participants about the future Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum as the group stands in the space of the museum where the department's 1938 Ford fire truck will be housed. Standing beside him is Anne Harris, chairwoman of the museum's steering committee. At far left is Sylvia Fletcher, a member of the museum's steering committee and a descendent of the Ransoms who helped charter the fire department in the 1800s and constructed its first fire apparatus, a bucket wagon.

Plummer Hook & Ladder Company was formed in Warrenton by newly freed African-Americans who were prominent businessmen and owners of considerable property in the mid-1800s. The first piece of firefighting equipment was a mule-drawn bucket wagon built by Jimmie Ransom and his brother, skilled craftsmen who ran Ransom and Sons wagon shop.

bucket wagon.jpg

The original Ransom bucket wagon is pictured here in a July 1956 Warrenton parade.

In 1976, the town donated the Ransom bucket wagon, which was in disrepair, and other artifacts to the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, where the items have been displayed. Gardner said on Saturday that the state museum restored the bucket wagon, which is currently in storage, and had agreed to return it to the town on a renewable loan basis now that appropriate space, the future Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum in the renovated Town Hall building, is available for its display.

TH bucket wagon at museum.jpg

This photograph shows the restored Ransom-made bucket wagon, the original piece of firefighting equipment for the Plummer Hook & Ladder Company, after it was restored and on display at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. The museum has agreed to return the wagon, currently disassembled and in storage, to the town on a long-term renewable five-year loan basis to be displayed in the future Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum.

Gardner, who is also chief of the Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department, has been working with the Museum of History for the better part of a year or more, to have the bucket wagon returned.

The Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum will honor the original fire department, which is recognized as the oldest continuous African-American fire department in the state, and fulfill a promise made when the town of Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department closed and merged with the Warrenton Rural department.

J.S. Plummer.jpg

J.S. Plummer, first chief of the Plummer Hook & Ladder Company

The museum will occupy space in the Town Hall building where Plummer Hook & Ladder was formerly located. In addition to the bucket wagon, artifacts in the museum will include the department’s 1938 Ford fire truck, two circa 1800s hose reels, photographs, written documents, and oral histories.

For more information, call Town Hall at 252-257-1122. 