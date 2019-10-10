Preservation Warrenton’s “All About Town…A Talk Series” on Saturday included talks that reflected the organization’s motto of preserving the past for the future: Heritage Quilters, led by Jereann King-Johnson, which included a brief history of the Aaron Hendrick family, a tour of the historic Hendrick House on Front Street, and viewing of quilts and discussion of their significance; a presentation by Jim Beckwith about famed racehorse Sir Archie and the Warren County connection; a talk, including personal stories, by Dr. James Clark about the Vaughan community; and a tour of Warrenton’s newly renovated historic Town Hall on East Market Street, which at one time served as an opry house and a place where high school basketball was played.
The Talk Series ended with a public announcement showing just how significant preserving the past for the future can be.
As the Town Hall tour wrapped up in the space that will house a future fire museum, Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner told talk series participants that the North Carolina Museum of History would be returning to the town the original bucket wagon from the county’s first fire department, Plummer Hook & Ladder Company, which was chartered in 1868.
Plummer Hook & Ladder Company was formed in Warrenton by newly freed African-Americans who were prominent businessmen and owners of considerable property in the mid-1800s. The first piece of firefighting equipment was a mule-drawn bucket wagon built by Jimmie Ransom and his brother, skilled craftsmen who ran Ransom and Sons wagon shop.
In 1976, the town donated the Ransom bucket wagon, which was in disrepair, and other artifacts to the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, where the items have been displayed. Gardner said on Saturday that the state museum restored the bucket wagon, which is currently in storage, and had agreed to return it to the town on a renewable loan basis now that appropriate space, the future Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum in the renovated Town Hall building, is available for its display.
Gardner, who is also chief of the Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department, has been working with the Museum of History for the better part of a year or more, to have the bucket wagon returned.
The Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum will honor the original fire department, which is recognized as the oldest continuous African-American fire department in the state, and fulfill a promise made when the town of Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department closed and merged with the Warrenton Rural department.
The museum will occupy space in the Town Hall building where Plummer Hook & Ladder was formerly located. In addition to the bucket wagon, artifacts in the museum will include the department’s 1938 Ford fire truck, two circa 1800s hose reels, photographs, written documents, and oral histories.
For more information, call Town Hall at 252-257-1122.
