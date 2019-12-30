The Warren County Board of Education, during a recent meeting, unanimously approved 2019-20 improvement plans for all of the public schools in the local district.
Schools typically prepare improvement plans each year to identify goals and strategies for achieving them. Each school forms a committee consisting of administrators, teachers and other staff members, and parents to work together to develop an improvement plan.
In the 2019-20 plans, all schools emphasized the need to continue to gear instruction toward the needs of each student, to utilize school performance and classroom observation data to guide school improvement strategies and professional development for teachers and to maintain regular communication with parents and guardians.
All schools will continue to utilize programs related to the Sandy Hook Promise, a gun violence prevention program that focuses on recognizing warning signs far in advance so that people can receive intervention and treatment before they resort to school violence. The program is a national nonprofit organization founded and led by family members of people killed during a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012. Programs outlined for school systems range from those designed to ensure that all elementary school children feel like they are part of a group of friends, to ones designed to help high school students identify the first signs of problems among their peers. Local schools also plan to hold regular emergency drills.
Schools also will utilize performance data to decide how best to improve student achievement.
Four schools: Mariam Boyd Elementary School, Northside K-8 School, Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School, will continue to operate using the restart school model. The schools implemented the restart model beginning with the 2017-18 school year because they were among North Carolina schools classified as low-performing for two out of three prior years. Schools falling in this category were required by the state to implement restart or one of three other reform models. By definition, the restart model allows flexibility similar to that of public charter schools, including how to utilize personnel. Restart schools also must determine how to budget their annual funding allocations.
Schools are considered by the state to be low-performing if they received a School Performance Grade of D or F and did not exceed growth. State test results for 2018-19 indicted that Mariam Boyd had a grade of C and met expected growth. However, Northside, WCMS and WCHS received grades of D, did not meet expected growth, and were named low-performing.
The school district also will continue implementation of its literacy project to improve reading skills and comprehension.
Plan highlights
Highlights of the improvement plans for individual schools are as follows:
Mariam Boyd Elementary School
Mariam Boyd Elementary School intends to improve its school performance grade from a C to a B in 2019-20 and exceed expected growth.
Mariam Boyd will continue to incorporate Google educational programs with access to classroom technology for all students.
The school plans to use flexible scheduling to provide professional development for teachers, to offer tutoring for students in grades three through five during the school day and to have a full-time technology/media coach and assistant principal/curriculum coach.
Mariam Boyd will implement positive behavior awards to recognize students for exemplary behavior and perfect attendance.
The school, which follows a year-round calendar, will continue a remediation program for struggling students during track-out and use an education resource group coach to help educators improve their teaching practices.
Mariam Boyd will utilize professional development to help exceptional children teachers in order to increase students’ reading and math proficiency by 5 percent on state assessments.
Northside K-8 School
Northside would like to increase its school performance grade from D to a C or higher.
The school will continue to communicate with parents/guardians about expectations for them and about what they can do at home to support their children’s learning.
Northside also will continue its Engineering is Elementary and Spanish language immersion programs, and use Google classroom resources.
The school plans to hire tutors to assist students in grades three through eight during the school day, and will implement a community mentoring program. Teachers will develop individualized educational plans for at-risk students.
Northside, which also follows a year-round calendar, will continue remediation for struggling students during track-out periods. Exceptional children also will be invited to participate in programs during the sessions.
Northside will implement a student-led school safety patrol.
The school will hold a number of programs for parents in order to increase parent participation at the school and in its parent-teacher association. Parent volunteers will be recognized during awards ceremonies.
Vaughan Elementary School
Vaughan hopes to raise its performance grade from C to B.
The school would like to hire an exceptional children resource teacher, utilize retired teachers as coaches/tutors for reading and math, and implement school-wide interventions for struggling students.
Vaughan would like to offer a number of programs for parents to increase parental involvement, and utilize strategies for recognizing perfect attendance to decrease student absences.
The school also plans to implement a student safety patrol program.
Vaughan teachers will conduct grade level meetings to discuss data and share resources, and the school will seek community volunteers.
Warren County High School
Warren County High School would like to raise its school performance grade from D to C.
The school will continue to communicate with parents/guardians about expectations for them and what they can do at home to support their children’s learning.
Class length has been increased to 95 minutes. WCHS utilizes Foundational Reading and Foundations of Math courses for students needing additional instruction in those areas.
The school will continue to utilize an instructional coach to help educators improve their teaching strategies.
WCHS will develop strategies to increase student attendance.
The school will host regular activities for parents to increase parental involvement and create a parent-teacher association committee.
WCHS will implement the Fatherhood Unlimited program, which will be led by a resident of the community who will be working with the school’s Men of Distinction Club, a male mentoring program.
The N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will work with exceptional students to allow them to express themselves through music.
Warren Early College High School
Warren Early College High School would like to increase its school performance grade from B to A.
The school is planning both school day and after school tutorial sessions for students, and utilizing a number of resources to help educators improve their teaching strategies.
Test preparation sessions will be offered to help students prepare for the ACT college entrance exam.
Warren Early College would like to increase parental involvement through monthly meetings with its parental advisory council and individual parent meetings.
The school also hopes to increase service learning opportunities in the community.
Warren Early College, housed on the Vance-Granville Community College Warren campus, would like to partner with the community college to develop a safety plan.
Warren County Middle School
Warren County Middle School would like to raise student achievement levels by 10 percent in tested areas of Math, English/Language Arts and eighth-grade Science, and increase its school performance grade from D to C or better.
The school will continue to utilize several forms of classroom technology to boost community, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.
The school has implemented a Let’s Level Up Campaign, which includes a pledge made by students that they will work hard to make at least one year’s growth in reading. Parents pledge to help their children achieve the goal.
WCMS plans to hold daily remediation for English and Math, and an enrichment program for all students on Fridays.
To improve student discipline, administrators have identified students who are repeat offenders and check in with them and their teachers each day. Establishing relationships with parents and outside agencies allows for greater discussion about each student’s needs.
An educational resource group of experienced educators will work with educators to improve teaching strategies.
Warren New Tech High School
Warren New Tech High School, which received a 2018-19 school performance grade of C, focused on goals of increasing student attendance and scores in tested subjects, proficiency on the ACT and parental involvement.
The school will implement day tutorial programs in Reading, Math and Science, hold weekly family meetings within the school, provide instructional coaches and mentors to assist teachers, and make End-of-Course tested subjects yearlong classes instead of sessions lasting for only a portion of the school year.
Warren New Tech would like to offer resources to help students prepare for the ACT, and offer such strategies as credit recovery classes to increase the graduation rate.
The school will offer incentives for perfect attendance.
Warren New Tech will work to increase parental involvement through a number of parent and family events.
