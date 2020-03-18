North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced that Drewry fire district completed its routine inspection and received the rating of 5/9E, effective May 1.
The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal, is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and available of a water source.
The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Holtzman (of Drewry Volunteer Fire Department) for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
