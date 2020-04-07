Mirroring county action, the Warrenton Town Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon and unanimously voted to enact a curfew in the county seat effective at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 9. The curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until rescinded in support of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Monday night, county commissioners approved a countywide curfew for the same time period that also goes into effect Thursday at 9 p.m.
In discussing the matter, Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner asked that all essential businesses, which are the only ones that are allowed to be in operation under the governor’s latest executive order, limit the number of people allowed inside and designate waiting areas so that people are at least 6 feet apart, the minimum recommended for social distancing.
It was suggested that, during curfew hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., workers of essential businesses who need to travel have with them some sort of identification tag or document from their employer.
Police Chief Goble Lane said that, for those who don’t have an ID tag or work documentation, he and his officers intended to give everyone as much leeway as possible.
