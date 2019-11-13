A Food Policy Community Input Meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina.
The event is sponsored by Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, Green Rural Redevelopment Organization, the N.C. Rural Center and Community Food Strategies.
The meeting has been scheduled because Kerr-Tar Council of Governments, which represents the county and municipal governments of Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance counties) is developing its first-ever regional food policy, in partnership with Green Rural Redevelopment and Working Landscapes.
On June 4, the groups held an initial regional meeting. As a result they developed a draft regional strategy based on input received.
Over the next two weeks, there will be community input meetings in each of the Kerr-Tar counties.
The Warren County meeting is co-sponsored by Warren County’s Local Food Promotion Council, and it will take place at the monthly Community Dinner that is co-sponsored by Warren Plains United Methodist, Jerusalem United Methodist and Warren Plains Baptist churches.
The meal will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the community input meeting designed as a conversation about helping to grow the region’s food economy, make healthy food available to everyone and support local farmers.
Other meetings have been scheduled as follows: 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Franklin County Extension Center Annex, 103 S. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg; 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Person County Senior Center, 87 Semora Rd., Roxboro; and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Granville County Expo & Convention Center, 4185 US Hwy. 15 S., Oxford. The Vance County meeting was held Tuesday.
