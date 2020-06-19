The Town of Warrenton had a discharge of untreated wastewater from its Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 738 US Highway 401 South of approximately 448,000 gallons. The discharge occurred on June 17 at 2:45 p.m. for approximately 7.75 hours.
The untreated wastewater entered Fishing creek of the Tar Pamlico river basin. The discharge occurred because of Fishing creek overflowing due to heavy rain and flooding the raw sewer pump station. The sewer discharge ended when Fishing creek receded, and the pump station was put back into operation.
This notice was required by North Carolina General Statutes Article 21 Chapter 143.215.C. The North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on June 17, 2020 and is reviewing the matter.
For more information, contact Bill Perkinson, Warrenton Public Works Director at 252-257-1776.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.