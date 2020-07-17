The Warren County Arts Council reported a successful 2019-20 fiscal year in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded in 1999, the Arts Council is designed to promote and increase appreciation for the arts in Warren County.
Chair Charla Duncan said that an important part of the council’s work in the community involves its Grassroots Grants program. The North Carolina Arts Council awards grant funding, which the Warren County Arts Council subgrants to local groups.
Grant funding for 2019-20 was awarded as follows: $4,850 to Lakeland Cultural Arts Center for three productions, $700 to Heritage Quilters for youth programming, $2,008 to the Warren County NAACP for the annual Dub C Rap Fest and for steel drum programming, $700 to Warren County Parks and Recreation for mural programming at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in Soul City, and $1,635 for Warren County Arts Council operational and programmatic support.
Duncan said that, prior to restrictions established due to the novel coronavirus, Lakeland was able to hold a production from the Children’s Theater of Charlotte, and the NAACP held the Dub C Rap Fest. However, other grant-funded programming was put on hold.
Duncan noted that the state extended the time that grant funding can be used for performances until November, so that means that other programming may be held at a later date.
The Warren County Arts Council also partnered with Preservation Warrenton and Warren County Schools to form a committee to plan for the cleaning, restoration and display of four historically significant paintings which were donated to the school system in the 1920s, Duncan said. The paintings were donated by Warrenton native Katherine Pendleton Arrington, who was the founding president of the North Carolina Arts Society, which established the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Duncan is especially proud that 50 people participated in the Third Annual Public Arts Day Showcase to select a work to art to represent Warren County at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. The winning work was Jereann King Johnson’s quilt, “On the Shoulders of History,” depicting John Earl Alston.
As it looks toward the future, the Warren County Arts Council hopes to develop more of its own programming, such as partnerships with area artists to work with local schools and the community.
Duncan noted that discussions are in the works about offering virtual resources, such as painting classes. She said that the talent and experience of Warren County residents will continue to play an important role in what the Arts Council is able to offer to the community, whether in person or a virtual setting.
For more information about the Warren County Arts Council, visit warrencountyartsnc.org or find the Arts Council on Facebook or Instagram @wcartcouncil.
