Warren County Habitat for Humanity will hold an information meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, for people interested in owning a Habitat home in the Northwoods Neighborhood on Walker Avenue in Norlina. The meeting will be held at Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton.
Anyone interested in partnering with Habitat for homeownership is welcome to attend to learn more about the process. To qualify for a Habitat home, people must have a stable income and satisfactory credit history, and be willing to complete a certain amount of “sweat equity” by assisting in the work on their home.
According to Warren County Habitat, the cost for building each Habitat for Humanity home is about $50,000. Families selected for a home must make monthly no-interest mortgage payments of between $400 and $500 scheduled over 20 years. Homeowners are required to complete 300 hours of sweat equity on their houses.
Habitat indicated that the monthly mortgage payment includes the cost of building the house, insurance and taxes.
Homes feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms with central air conditioning and new refrigerator and range. Homeowners select the cabinets and flooring they prefer.
Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. Those unable to attend the meeting, but who would like additional information about applying for a Habitat home, should email vanngho@centurylink.net.
